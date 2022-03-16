Binh Dinh has approved the detailed planning of a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) (Photo:kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Dinh has approved the detailed planning of a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) to be constructed in the provincial capital of Quy Nhon.



The centre and its supporting urban zone, covering a total area of 93.2 hectares, will be situated in Long Van urban area, according to the committee.



The AI R&D centre will provide facilities for developing and producing software, cyber security and AI solutions as well as supporting digital transformation. It is also expected to help attract investment in Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies and allow the country to go towards the 5IR technologies.



The project will be carried out by a joint venture among Da Nang FPT Urban JSC, FPT Investment Co., Ltd and FPT Software Co., Ltd at an estimated cost of more than 4.36 trillion VND (190.64 million USD)./.

VNA