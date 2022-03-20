Binh Duong advised to build green, smart, sustainable industrial ecosystem
The southern province of Binh Duong, a FDI magnet of Vietnam, should develop a green, smart, sustainable and inclusive industrial ecosystem, in which no one is left behind, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.
Speaking at a meeting with provincial leaders during his trip to the locality on March 19, the PM asked Binh Duong to seek suitable measures and programmes to soon turn it into a modern industrial centre and smart urban area of the whole country.
It is necessary to further promote the development of socio-economic infrastructure as well as digital infrastructure and those to combat climate change; and at the same time, improve the quality of human resources to meet new and higher requirements, he noted.
The Government leader also urged Binh Duong province to restructure its industrial sector, improve the efficiency of investment attraction, expand science and technology application, and develop hi-tech, deep-processing and organic agriculture.
In the immediate future, the locality must complete the COVID-19 vaccination of the third shot for locals, and make preparations for the injection of the fourth dose as well as the first jab for children from 5 to 11 years old.
The PM also requested Binh Duong to soon handle corruption cases, and pay more attention to the building of the Party and the political system.
According to the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, the province has basically achieved the dual goals of both pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development. Last year, gross domestic product (GRDP) increased by 2.62 percent, GRDP per capita reached 152 million VND (6,647 USD) a year. Total import and export turnover reached 58 billion USD, up 17.8 percent year-on-year. Budget revenue hit 66.78 trillion VND, equal to 114 percent of the estimate assigned by the Prime Minister. In the year, the locality also attracted nearly 2.7 billion USD in foreign investment, up 36 percent compared to 2020.
In 2022, Binh Duong is focusing on carrying out the economic recovery and development programme, and addressing difficulties for businesses and labourers, with a hope to achieve a growth rate of at least 8 percent./.