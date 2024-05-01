Business Digital transformation – optimal choice for Vietnamese garment & textile firms Digital transformation is considered a “key” to help Vietnamese garment and textile enterprises expand while meeting sustainable development, heard a recent conference held in Ho Cho Minh City.

Videos Green economic development essential for businesses Sustainable and green growth is emerging as an inexorable trend globally and been adopted by many countries, including Vietnam. This form of growth promotes the restructuring of the economy, fostering economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equity.

Business Trade surplus hits 8.4 billion USD in four months: GSO Vietnam's import-export revenue reached 238.88 billion USD in the first four months of this year, with trade surplus reaching 8.4 billion USD, higher than the 7.66 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Vietnam posts prominent economic achievements since 1975 Forty-nine years since Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2024), Vietnam has recorded significant progress in its socio-economic development and quality of life for its citizens has continually improved. The scale of its GDP has consistently expanded, reaching approximately 430 billion USD in 2023, making it the fifth-largest economy in ASEAN and 35th among the world’s largest 40 economies.