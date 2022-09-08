Binh Duong karaoke parlor blaze: death toll rises to 33
One more victim of the karaoke parlor fire in the southern province of Binh Duong has died after being hospitalised, raising the death toll to 33, according to the local police.
The police said that search activities basically completed on September 7 night. Among the 32 bodies found at the scene, 16 were female and 16 were male.
Currently, 17 injured people are receiving treatment at the hospital, including one in severe condition.
Local authorities announced that they will hold a press briefing on September 8 to provide official information on the case.
The blaze broke out around 8:48 p.m on September 6 at the karaoke parlor in An Phu ward, Thuan An city. The three-storey karaoke parlor, spanning over 1,500 square meters, was put into services in 2016.
On September 7, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his deepest condolences to families of victims in the case./.