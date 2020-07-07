At the reception (Photo: VNA)



Binh Duong (VNA) – Secretary of the southern Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Tran Van Nam hosted a reception on July 7 for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Briefing his guest about the province’s socio-economic achievements, Nam said the province has so far lured over 35 billion USD in foreign direct investment, ranking third nationwide. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) still expanded by 6.73 percent in the first half of this year.

Binh Duong also maintains cooperation with Lao localities, especially Champasak province, especially in planting rubber trees and joining social activities in Champasak and nearby provinces.

Each year, Binh Duong offers training and full scholarships to students from Champasak. With 84 scholarships granted so far, Binh Duong will continue assisting Laos in human resources training, he said.

Ambassador Houngboungnuang, for his part, wished that Binh Duong would continue collaborating with Lao provinces, stepping up partnership in the fields of farm produce and rubber latex processing, supporting Lao students in the province while expanding tourism cooperation between Binh Duong and southern Lao provinces./.