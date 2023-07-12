In Song Than station (Photo: Transport Ministry)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi has applauded the provincial People's Committee's efforts to coordinate relevant agencies to prepare for a train, slated to depart in September, carrying local products from Song Than station in Di An city to Dong Dang station in Lang Son province for export to China.



The move is a good solution to promote the province's exports and increase revenues for the provincial budget, he said.



Recently, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh held a working session with the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) regarding a plan to enhance the capacity of exporting goods through the international multimodal station Song Than.



The Song Than station is adjacent to National Highway 1A and Ho Chi Minh City, making it a strategic transport hub connecting many provinces. According to studies conducted by the provincial People's Committee, with its intermodal code already granted, the station aims to become a key hub for freight transport in the southern region.



The Song Than station now has an overall capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per year and expects to reach 2.5 million tonnes annually by 2025.



In the first half of this year, Binh Duong’s export turnover was estimated at 15.1 billion USD while its imports hit 10.7 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD./.