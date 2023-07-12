At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Binh Duong province and Nebraska state of the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation at a ceremony in the Vietnamese southern locality on July 12.



Under the document, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong and Nebraska’s authorities will work together for a strong relationship, contributing to socio-economic development of each side.



The two sides will enhance their friendship and expand collaboration in such areas as planning, infrastructure development, urban construction, economy, science-technology, health care and education.



Priorities will be given to cooperation in science-technology, trade promotion and investment in the fields of high-tech industry and services, education-training, and supply chain development.



The two sides pledged to create optimal conditions for their businesses to explore investment opportunities in the respective markets.



On this occasion, the Eastern International University in Binh Duong and the University of Nebraska-Omaha also inked an MoU on cooperation in personnel training in the spheres of science-technology, health care, technology and economy, among others.



In his remarks, Nebraska’s Governor Jim Pillen said his visit to Vietnam aims to tighten the relations between the state and Binh Duong province, and open up new cooperation opportunities.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh noted that the signing of the MoU between Binh Duong and Nebraska has elevated their cooperative ties to a new height, contributing to promoting the Vietnam-US relations.



Binh Duong hopes for more intensive and extensive cooperation with Nebraska in planning, infrastructure development, urban construction, economy, science-technology, health care and education, he stressed./.

VNA