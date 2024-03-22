Business Vietnam moves towards green industrial parks to attract capital Traditional industrial parks (IPs) are gradually losing their competitive edge and being replaced by IPs that prioritise green and sustainable elements, making them more attractive to investors, said insiders.

Business Conference mobilises resources for nature-based agricultural development Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on March 21 called on international partners to support the Vietnamese Government in carrying out nature-based agricultural models and projects in the Mekong Delta which has been hard hit by climate change.

Business Forum promotes ESG practices in Vietnam Businesspeople, experts and managers exchanged views on sustainable development and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices in enterprises at a forum on March 21.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands strengthen agricultural cooperation Vietnamese and Dutch experts compared notes on scientific, technological and financial solutions to boost sustainable agricultural development and respond to climate change in the Mekong Delta at a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21.