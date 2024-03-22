Binh Duong records high economic expansion in Q1
The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong is likely to record a 16.2% rise year on year in exports of nearly 8 billion USD in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to the strong recovery of local firms.
In the first three months of this year, the province’s index of industrial production is estimated to grow 3.87% year on year.
According to Director of the Management Board of Binh Duong Industrial Parks Nguyen Trung Tin, in the period, businesses in local industrial parks enjoy 10.3 billion USD in revenue, contributing 5.9 billion USD to the province’s total exports.
Tin said that 965 million USD has been disbursed by foreign-invested projects in local industrial parks.
Thanks to the recovery in production and good economic growth, Binh Duong has collected 18.41 trillion VND (743.23 million USD) of State budget so far this year, fulfilling 26% of the yearly target.
In order to continue promoting economic growth, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh has asked departments, sectors, and localities across the province to focus on removing difficulties and obstacles facing real estate projects, while speeding up public investment disbursement.
Binh Duong will continue to create favourable conditions for local businesses and people to access credit, he pledged./.