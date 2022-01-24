Binh Duong reports first imported Omicron case
The southern province of Binh Duong has confirmed one imported case of Omicron variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, announced the provincial Department of Health on January 23.
The 32-year-old female patient flew home from Canada and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on January 9. She was quarantined in Binh Duong’s Thu Dau Mot city and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.
Her sample was sent for gene sequencing and the results confirmed she was infected with the Omicron variant. She has displayed no symptoms so far.
Director of the Binh Duong Health Department Nguyen Hong Chuong said the local health sector is rolling out measures to cope with the highly contagious Omicron variant so as to avoid shortages of medical materials and equipment, and overloading at medical facilities.
It has also been speeding up COVID-19 immunisation rate, with the aim of administering the third shot for all residents within this month.
The province has seen a downward trend in COVID-19 daily count, with about 40 cases being reported a day. Nearly 1 million people have to date received the third vaccine jab./.