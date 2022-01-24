Health Daily number of domestic COVID-19 cases declines Vietnam recorded 15,727 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on January 27, including 55 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health PM orders staying on duty round the clock to fight COVID-19 during Tet The steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, departments and localities must stay on duty round the clock to fight the pandemic during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Health British flu expert hails Vietnam’s pandemic fight strategy Prof. Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, applauded the COVID-19 fight strategy of Vietnam in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in the UK.

Health PM works with localities on COVID-19 control measures during Tet holidays Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 27 held an online working session with leaders of the 63 provinces and cities to discuss tasks and solutions to prevent and control the COVID-19, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, and preparations to reopen schools and the tourism sector.