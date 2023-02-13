Binh Duong: thousands of factories to be moved from residential areas
About 2,900 businesses and factories in residential areas of the southern province of Binh Duong will be re-located into industrial zones and clusters in the locality from 2024-2030, according to a plan sketched out by the provincial People’s Committee.
In Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – About 2,900 businesses and factories in residential areas of the southern province of Binh Duong will be re-located into industrial zones and clusters in the locality from 2024-2030, according to a plan sketched out by the provincial People’s Committee.
According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the number of enterprises that need to be relocated into industrial parks and clusters accounts for 71% of the total number of local industrial production establishments.
The implementation of the scheme aims to prevent and control environmental pollution, noise, fires and explosions in residential areas, and contribute to adjusting the province’s urban planning, the department said.
It is also expected to help transform service development models and promote civilised and modern urban areas in Thu Dau Mot, Di An and Thuan An cities.
According to Vice President of the Binh Duong Ceramics Association Vuong Sieu Tin, local authorities should have appropriate measures to support businesses that are required to relocate, helping them stablise their production activities after relocation.
The Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thanh Toan said this is a major policy of the locality and it will notify businesses in advance so that they have time to prepare.
In a recent dialogue with representatives of businesses operating in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said that the locality will prioritise production models applying high technologies associated with environmental protection.
The aim is to create harmony in socio-economic development and green growth, thus contributing to developing Binh Duong as a smart city./.