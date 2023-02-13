Society Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tonnes to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Society Vietnam’s tourism makes international headlines Vietnam’s tourism has won the praise of international media, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society Vietnamese embassies in Turkey, Syria well perform citizen protection The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey has been urgently performing citizen protection measures, and actively supporting the mission of the Ministry of Public Security which is on search-and-rescue duty in areas bearing the brunt of the devastating February 6 earthquake, according to Ambassador Do Son Hai.

Society Vietnamese expats in Hong Kong gather for Tet celebrations The Consulate General of Vietnam in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on February 13 organised a get-together to welcome the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival 2023 for the overseas Vietnamese community in Hong Kong, the first such event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.