Sci-Tech US startup transfers water treatment technology to Vietnamese firm ZwitterCo, a US startup that develops filtration membranes to treat the most challenging wastewaters, has successfully transferred the Nano-enabled water treatment technology to Vietnam’s technology-farm produce export-import Co., Ltd.

Sci-Tech Measures sought to ensure information safety in digital transformation Apart from benefits, digital transformation has posed risks of cybersecurity to State agencies and businesses, heard a recent workshop and exhibition on information safety in the southern region.

Sci-Tech Vietnam focuses on development of 6G equipment The Ministry of Information and Communications has just established a team to develop 6G equipment with the participation of three telecommunications businesses Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone, as well as some agencies from the ministry.