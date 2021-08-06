Binh Duong village brings craft products to the world
Phu Long traditional craft village in the southern province of Binh Duong specialises in producing high-quality mortars, pestles and chopping boards for more than half a century. The village’s products are not only famous in the domestic market but also well-known in many foreign countries such as the US, France, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Phu Long chopping boards are usually made of khaya wood. (Photo: VNA)
Chopping boards are smoothed after being dried up. (Photo: VNA)
A stage in the process to make a chopping board. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Long village also produces other wood products such as wooden knife rack and wooden fork trays. (Photo: VNA)
Complete mortars and pestles of Phu Long village (Photo: VNA)
The brand of Phu Long chopping board has been registered. (Photo: VNA)