Binh Duong village brings craft products to the world

Phu Long traditional craft village in the southern province of Binh Duong specialises in producing high-quality mortars, pestles and chopping boards for more than half a century. The village’s products are not only famous in the domestic market but also well-known in many foreign countries such as the US, France, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
  • Phu Long chopping boards are usually made of khaya wood. (Photo: VNA)

  • Chopping boards are smoothed after being dried up. (Photo: VNA)

  • A stage in the process to make a chopping board. (Photo: VNA)

  • Phu Long village also produces other wood products such as wooden knife rack and wooden fork trays. (Photo: VNA)

  • Complete mortars and pestles of Phu Long village (Photo: VNA)

  • The brand of Phu Long chopping board has been registered. (Photo: VNA)

