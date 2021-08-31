Health Infographic Hanoi rolls out large-scale coronavirus testing drive Hanoi rolls out a large-scale coronavirus testing drive from August 27 to September 4, 2021 in an effort to fight the epidemic.

Health Vietnam logs additional 14,224 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded an additional 14,224 new COVID-19 infections, including five imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on August 30, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Webinar shares OVs’ experience in treating COVID-19 patients A webinar was held on August 30 to discuss the US’s experience in treating COVID-19 patients and the establishment of a group of doctors to offer remote advice to patients in the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Tien Giang.

Health Hanoi to open 500-bed COVID-19 hospital on Sept. 1 A hospital providing treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities will be put into operation on September 1 after one month of construction.