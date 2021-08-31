Binh Duong works to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong, which is a current COVID-19 hotspot, is working to speed up vaccinations with a goal of fully inoculating 2.5 million residents against the coronavirus to reach herd community and return to the new normal situation soon.
On August 30, the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee approved the policy of receiving 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine made by Sinopharm of China.
Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the nation in late April, the southern industrial hub reported 110,258 COVID-19 injections with 858 deaths.
So far, Binh Duong has administered 906,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses, mostly AstraZeneca, with 39,530 people receiving full two shots.
The province predicts to record additional 150,000 cases in the next days.
As scheduled, the Vero Cell vaccine batch will arrive in Binh Duong in early September./.