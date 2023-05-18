Society More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Salavan on May 17 to repatriate 16 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Salavan and Sekong province of the neighbouring country.

Society Library helps nurture Vietnam - Italy relations With more than 5,000 books in Italian, Vietnamese, and other languages, the “Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam” Library in Todi, a city in the Italian region of Umbria, has become a destination for Italian and international visitors wishing to learn about Vietnam and its late leader.

Society Vietnamese expatriate shares memories of President Ho Chi Minh Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese expatriate living in the UK, has shared his memories of President Ho Chi Minh who dedicated his whole life to the fight for the Vietnamese nation and people, on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).

Society Vietnam attends World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition 2023 Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh recently attended the World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition 2023 in the Dutch city of Rotterdam and the port of Rotterdam. ​