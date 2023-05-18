Binh Phuoc province helps more and more ethnic people escape poverty
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc has earmarked 120.6 billion VND (5.1 million USD) this year for an annual programme to help 1,000 poor ethnic households escape poverty.
It will be used to build houses and toilets for them, supply water and electricity for those living in remote areas, create livelihoods, provide soft loans to carry on small businesses, breed livestock, and buy agricultural production tools like grass cutting and sawing machines and sprayers.
The province has 40 ethnic groups with 198,884 people, accounting for 19.7% of its population.
It began implementing the annual programme in 2019, and has helped more than 5,000 ethnic households escape poverty since.
It seeks to double the 2020 per capita income of ethnic people within the next two years, provide all of them access to power and 99% of them with safe water.
It also implements a national programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas./.
