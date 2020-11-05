Binh Phuoc province’s anti-poverty measures yield excellent results
The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc expects to exceed its target for poverty reduction among ethnic groups this year as localities step up implementation of alleviation measures, according to its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Farming cows in Binh Phuoc province’s Bu Gia Map district. (Photo: VNA)
Binh Phuoc (VNA) - The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc expects to exceed its target for poverty reduction among ethnic groups this year as localities step up implementation of alleviation measures, according to its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
It expects to drag an estimated 1,250 poor households above the poverty line against an annual target of 1,000 under a programme it launched last year.
Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Director of the department, said this achievement would reduce the poverty rate by 1 percentage point to 1.56 percent.
To implement the programme, the province has spent more than 75 billion VND (3.24 million USD) this year to help poor households repair and build houses, get access to electricity and water supply, build toilets, learn vocational skills, and get jobs.
The province has 40 ethnic minorities with a total of nearly 200,000 people, accounting for 20 percent of its population.
Its poverty reduction policies have helped nearly 8,000 poor households escape poverty in 2015-20.
This year the province’s Fund for the Poor plans to build 719 ‘great solidarity’ houses for poor people, including 451 under the programme to reduce poverty by 1,000 households a year./.