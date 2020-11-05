Society VNA gives relief aid to flood victims in Quang Nam A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Nguyen Duc Loi on November 5 visited the central province of Quang Nam, one of the hardest-hit localities by recent floods and storms.

Society Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan (China) Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan (China) each week after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Vice Spokesperson Duong Hoai Nam has said.

Society Hanoi districts to pilot software for reporting tobacco-related violations Vietnam will pilot the use of mobile phone software that allows users to report violations of regulations on tobacco harm prevention and control in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem and Tay Ho districts.