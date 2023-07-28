Binh Phuoc’s industry maintains high growth momentum
Binh Phuoc's index of industrial production in July records a month-on-month rise of 7.8% (Photo: baobinhphuoc.com.vn)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The industrial sector of the southern province of Binh Phuoc has maintained a high growth momentum thanks to local businesses’ activeness in shifting production models, changing response strategies, and linking with partners to expand production and ensure sustainable material supply.
According to the province’s Statistics Office, the index of industrial production (IID) in July recorded a month-on-month rise of 7.8%, and a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.
In the first seven months of this year, the index increased by 6.5% compared to that the same period last year. Notably, that of the mining industry rose by 8.8%, and manufacturing and processing, 6.7%.
According to a survey of the provincial Statistics Office, the production and business situation of enterprises in Binh Phuoc in July is improving from previous months, with the number of new orders, production volume and export orders increasing sharply compared to the second quarter of this year.
In order to maintain economic growth momentum and boost import and export activities in 2023, the provincial People's Committee is focusing on many solutions, including implementing three strategic breakthroughs of building and completing infrastructure, developing human resources, and reforming administrative procedures.
In addition, Binh Phuoc has defined that attracting more investment, promoting trade and products of local strengths, accompanying and solving difficulties for businesses are key tasks in the coming time.
Bac Dong Phu industrial park seen from above (Photo: baobinhphuoc.com.vn)Speaking at the provincial People’s Council’s 11th meeting held on July 11-12, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong asked units and localities to well carry out tasks and measures on socio-economic development, strictly manage and administer the budget, drastically implement measures to increase revenue and save budget expenditures in accordance with regulations, accelerate disbursement of public investment, especially for three national target programmes, and effectively implement the tasks of administrative reform, digital transformation, and improvement of the provincial competitiveness index (PCI).
To carry out tasks and achieve goals in the last six months of the year, the provincial People's Committee said it will focus on implementing 12 key measure groups, including spending its resources implementing projects and plans in accordance with the action plan to implement the Resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th provincial Party Congress; taking measures to strengthen management and prevent loss of budget revenue; implementing safe and effective credit growth measures; improving credit quality; and controling and handling bad debts.
The province will accelerate the disbursement of public investment and the handling of investment procedures for key projects such as Gia Nghia (Dak Nong) - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc) expressway, a 7km section through its Chon Thanh town of the Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway, and Dong Phu - Binh Duong street; and focus on solving problems in investment preparation and site clearance. Binh Phuoc is striving for the disbursement rate in 2023 to reach at least 95% of the set plan.
The province will also step up economic restructuring in association with renewing growth models, increasing productivity and competitiveness, and improving the business and investment environment./.