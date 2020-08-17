The baby turtles are released to the sea (Photo: laodong.vn)

Binh Thuan (VNA) - The management board of the marine protected area (MPA) in Phu Quy island district of south-central Binh Thuan province released 45 baby turtles to the sea on August 17.

The eggs were laid by a mother turtle of about 100kg on the shores of the island’s Trieu Duong Bay in late June.

This was the first time in two years that the valuable mother had returned to the island to lay eggs, head of the management board Do Minh Loc said.

After 51 days of strict protection and care, the baby turtles were taken to Hon Tranh Beach, 3 km from Phu Quy.

They are of the green sea turtle species, which is listed as one of five endangered species in Vietnam’s Red Book./.