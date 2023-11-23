The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was asked to set up an inter-sectoral inspection team to examine shipbuilding establishments to detect violations relating to illegal shipbuilding or modifying.

Leaders of districts and communes, where unregistered fishing vessels and illegal vessel trading are detected, will have to take responsibility in order to stamp out the practice.

Other agencies like border guards, coastal guards and fishing ports’ authorities were also asked to strengthen inspections at sea and ports.

Fishermen and vessel owners were called on to strictly follow regulations on vessel registration and fishing licences.

For nearly six years, the province has been making efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. However, the province still faces difficulties and limitations in managing fishing vessels.

As of September 30 this year, about 24% of the total fishing vessels in the province have not yet been registered, causing difficulties for State agencies in supervising the vessels’ operations./.

