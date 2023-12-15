Fishing boats dock at Phan Thiet Fishing Port in Binh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Binh Thuan has continued to intensify measures to address shortcomings and outstanding problems in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.



One of the key tasks is to closely manage local shipping vessels and resolutely prevent fishing vessels and fishermen from illegally exploiting seafood in foreign waters.



The provincial People’s Committee requires the heads of party committees, local administrations and agencies to personally direct and take responsibility for the results of combating IUU fishing in their units and localities.



Communication activities have been intensified to enhance vessels' owners and captains' knowledge and awareness of regulations related to IUU fishing.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was required to direct the Fisheries Sub-department to continue coordinating with coastal localities to review all registered fishing vessels to identify those which have fishing licences expired or have not yet installed monitoring equipment to guide ship owners to carry out necessary procedures, ensure that all fishing vessels are registered, get fishing licences and update data into the national fishery database.



Other agencies like border guards, coastal guards and fishing ports’ authorities were also asked to strengthen inspections at sea and fishing ports to ensure fishing boats follow regulations when leaving and landing at ports as well as fishing at sea.



The monitoring centre is tasked with closely monitoring all fishing vessels at sea and strictly handle those which violate rules on connection.



After nearly six years implementing anti-IUU measures, the province has made many improvements in enforcing legal regulations associated with the EC’s recommendations to join national efforts in removing the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.



As many as 5,940 fishing boats with a length of 6m and above, or 76% of the total fishing vessels in the province, have been registered and updated on the national fisheries database system. All fishing boats measuring at least 15 metres in length completed the installation of the vessel monitoring system (VMS).



Since the beginning of this year, competent agencies have handled 366 cases of violating fishing regulations and imposed fines worth nearly 3.5 billion VND (144,370 USD)./.