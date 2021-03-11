Society PM attends ceremony marking 70 years of Nhan Dan newspaper’s first issue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.

Society Man arrested for involvement in organising illegal entry, exit Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on March 10 they have detained a local man for his involvement in organising illegal entry and exit.

Society Quang Ninh resumes inter-provincial coach, tourism services The northern province of Quang Ninh resumed the operation of inter-provincial coaches to areas free from COVID-19 pandemic, except Hai Duong province, and tourism activities on March 11, after 16 days without new infection cases.

Society Vietnamese cuisine in Udmurtia Republic, Russia Izevsk, the capital of the Republic of Udmurtia, the Russian Federation, is home to 20 Vietnamese who are doing business and trading in markets and shopping malls in the city centre. Although the number of Vietnamese people accounts for a small part of Izevsk's population of more than 700,000, Vietnamese cuisine is becoming increasingly popular with locals.