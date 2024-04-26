Police come in front of a former official's house (Photo: VNA)

– Criminal proceedings have been launched against 12 former officials of the south central province of Binh Thuan for violating regulations on the management and use of State-owned assets, causing losses and waste in line with the Article 219 of the Criminal Code.The Ministry of Public Security announced on April 26 that they were involved in the Phan Thiet coastal tourism urban area project in Phu Thuy ward, Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province that is invested by Rang Dong JSC.Among them, five were detained, including former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tien Phuong, former Director of the provincial Construction Department and former Secretary of the Bac Binh district Party Committee Xa Duong Thang, former Chairman of the Phan Thiet municipal People’s Committee Do Ngoc Diep, former Deputy Director of the Southern Information and Valuation JSC - Binh Thuan branch Ho Nhu Hai and former head of the general administration office of the provincial Land Management Department Le Anh Huy.Six others are serving prison sentences for similar offences at Tan Viet Phat 2 commercial, service and residential area project in Binh Thuan province./.