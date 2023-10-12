Biometric authentication to be applied at airports nationwide from November
The biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process is scheduled to be deployed simultaneously at airports from November 2023, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Previously, CAAV officially deployed level 2 electronic identification (VneID) authentication for air passengers on domestic flights at airports nationwide from August 2.
Specifically, the CAAV required agencies and units to apply the use of level-2 VNeID accounts for passengers boarding domestic flights. For Vietnamese people, VNeID is equivalent to a citizen's identity card, while for foreigners, it is equivalent to a passport or international travel document.
Earlier, the use of the app was piloted at 22 airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1. It proved effective in helping many individuals who lost or forgot their personal documents.
According to Tran Bao Ngoc, Director of the Ministry of Transport's Transportation Department, passenger transport continued to record positive results in the first nine months of 2023.
The transport sector carried over 3.4 billion turns of passengers in the period, up over 13% year-on-year. The volume of railway passengers experienced the highest increase in the period, expanding by over 44% compared to the same period last year. It was followed by sea transport (43%) and air transport (22%)./.