At Phu Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has agreed to proceed with the biometric identification (facial recognition), authentication and use of electronic chip-embedded citizen identity cards and passports and level 2 e-identification accounts for passengers at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.



In its document sent to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the CAAV also agreed with the trial application of biometric technology for procedures at the airport, under a plan put forth by the ACV. The piloting period will last from now until June 13.



The ACV was also asked to launch the trial plan at Cat Bi and Noi Bai international airports in Hai Phong and Hanoi, respectively, based on the plan at Phu Bai airport, with adjustments to accommodate the unique characteristics of each airport if necessary.



Previously, the CAAV asked the ACV to work closely with Van Don international airport, relevant aviation units and State management agencies to launch biometric identification when passengers check in at airports.



The high-tech method aims to contribute to ensuring social order and security, reduce time for check-in procedures, and increase accuracy. Facial recognition technology can also improve the prevention and detection of passengers using fake documents, and detect those who are banned from flying or wanted criminals that cross borders./.