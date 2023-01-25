Culture - Sports Infographic Significance of Lunar New Year Holiday The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors.

Culture - Sports Infographic Three Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.