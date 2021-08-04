Health Urgent meeting held to evaluate homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax The National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health on August 7 held an urgent online meeting to review the results of the first phase of clinical trials of Vietnam’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, and to pass the mid-term assessment of its second phase.

Health WHO commends Gov't highest commitment on vaccination Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organisation Representative in Vietnam, has said that WHO commends the Vietnamese Government’s highest level commitment on the COVID-19 vaccination.