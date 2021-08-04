Blood donation campaign launched in HCM City amidst shortages due to COVID-19
A blood donation campaign was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4 to supplement for the blood banks of nearly 150 hospitals in the city.
Nearly 100 people came to Continental Hotel in District 1 to donate their blood, despite complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, which is Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, who also donated his blood this time, said that the city will create the best conditions for donators.
The blood donation events must be organised in accordance with pandemic prevention and control regulations, especially the Health Ministry’s 5K message - khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Regarding the current blood reserve in the city, Dr. Phu Chi Dung, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, said that the application of social distancing measures in the past two weeks has made most of the blood donation activities cancelled, leading to a decrease in blood reserves at the blood banks.
The blood reserve is decreasing and is expected to reach an alarming threshold, below 3,000 blood units, in the next seven days./.