Citizens donate blood at the campaign (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

The festival saw significant contributions from volunteer organisations like the Hanoi Association of Youth Blood Donor Recruiter (HAYBDR) that collected 75% of the total, or 6,640 units.

Since its launch in 2008, the event has attracted hundreds of thousands of blood donors and collected over 121,000 blood units.

The campaign has played a crucial role in ensuring a stable blood supply for those in need while raising public awareness of the importance of blood donation./.