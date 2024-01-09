Videos Vietnamese labourers’ average income up 6.9% in 2023 The monthly average income of Vietnamese labourers in 2023 topped 290 USD per person, up 6.9% compared to the previous year.

Business Nestlé adds more investment to expand production in Vietnam Nestlé Vietnam has decided to invest an additional 100 million USD in its Tri An factory in southern Dong Nai province, lifting total investment capital in the establishment to more than 500 million USD, according to its General Director Binu Jacob.

Business Exporters advised to act flexible amid Red Sea transport disruption Vietnamese exporters are recommended to gear up and act flexible with response measures in the face of transport disruption in the Red Sea.

Business LEGO factory to start operation in 2024 The 1.3-billion-USD LEGO factory is scheduled to start operation in 2024, Preben Elnef, Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam said at his meeting on January 9 with Chairman of Binh Duong province's People’s Committee Vo Van Minh.