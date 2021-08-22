Hotline: (024) 39411349
Bodhi leaf paintings

Bodhi tree, which is considered a sacred symbol of Buddhism, is seen in many places in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Locals use Bodhi leaves to make artistic paintings with spiritual meanings.
  • Bodhi trees in Bai Dinh Pagoda, a famous spiritual landscape in Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

  • Folk artisans in Gia Vien District, Ninh Binh Province select hard, dark green Bodhi leaves with beautiful shapes to make leaf paintings. (Photo: VNA)

  • The leaves are soaked in limewater. (Photo: VNA)

  • Artisans clean the Bodhi leaves in a meticulous manner. (Photo: VNA)

  • After being cleaned, Bodhi leaves are dried by the sunlight. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bodhi leaves are dyed to create a bright yellow colour. (Photo: VNA)

  • Artisans are making Bodhi leaf paintings at a workshop. (Photo: VNA)

  • “Khat vong” (Aspiration) painting is made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bodhi leaves with different colours, such as white, yellow, red, and orange, create brilliance for each picture. (Photo: VNA)

  • A painting made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)

  • Painting “Dong Son bronze drum” is made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)

  • The picture "Buddha under the Bodhi tree" is made from thousands Bodhi leaves in combination with the bark of an ancient tree. (Photo: VNA)

