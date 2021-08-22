Bodhi leaf paintings
Bodhi trees in Bai Dinh Pagoda, a famous spiritual landscape in Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)
Folk artisans in Gia Vien District, Ninh Binh Province select hard, dark green Bodhi leaves with beautiful shapes to make leaf paintings. (Photo: VNA)
The leaves are soaked in limewater. (Photo: VNA)
Artisans clean the Bodhi leaves in a meticulous manner. (Photo: VNA)
After being cleaned, Bodhi leaves are dried by the sunlight. (Photo: VNA)
Bodhi leaves are dyed to create a bright yellow colour. (Photo: VNA)
Artisans are making Bodhi leaf paintings at a workshop. (Photo: VNA)
“Khat vong” (Aspiration) painting is made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)
Bodhi leaves with different colours, such as white, yellow, red, and orange, create brilliance for each picture. (Photo: VNA)
A painting made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)
Painting “Dong Son bronze drum” is made from Bodhi leaves. (Photo: VNA)
The picture "Buddha under the Bodhi tree" is made from thousands Bodhi leaves in combination with the bark of an ancient tree. (Photo: VNA)