Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken Panamanian ship
Nguyen Van Tri, one of the two Vietnamese sailors working onboard a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank on October 12, 2019 in Tokyo Bay of Japan, was found dead inside the vessel.
Cargo ship Jia De (Photo: vesseltracker.com)
Tokyo (VNA) – Nguyen Van Tri, one of the two Vietnamese sailors working onboard a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank on October 12, 2019 in Tokyo Bay of Japan, was found dead inside the vessel.
The victim’s wife, Huong Thao, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the ship owner informed the company that sent her husband to work on the ship Jia De about the finding on February 14.
However, the Japanese side just confirmed the information after conducting ADN tests more than one week later, the wife said, adding that she is completing necessary procedures to bring her husband’s ashes home, scheduled for March 5.
Tri’s Vietnamese crewmate, Pham Van Duc, had been rescued by the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
The sailors were among the 12-member crew of the 1,925-tonne ship that sunk while anchoring in the bay as typhoon Hagibis approached. The other sailors included three from Myanmar and seven from China.
Apart from Duc, two Myanmar and one Chinese people were rescued by the JCG while the remaining eight sailors were confirmed dead./.
The victim’s wife, Huong Thao, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the ship owner informed the company that sent her husband to work on the ship Jia De about the finding on February 14.
However, the Japanese side just confirmed the information after conducting ADN tests more than one week later, the wife said, adding that she is completing necessary procedures to bring her husband’s ashes home, scheduled for March 5.
Tri’s Vietnamese crewmate, Pham Van Duc, had been rescued by the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
The sailors were among the 12-member crew of the 1,925-tonne ship that sunk while anchoring in the bay as typhoon Hagibis approached. The other sailors included three from Myanmar and seven from China.
Apart from Duc, two Myanmar and one Chinese people were rescued by the JCG while the remaining eight sailors were confirmed dead./.