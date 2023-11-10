Pham Van Mach wins gold at the 14th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress on November 9. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Seoul (VNA) – Bodybuilder Pham Van Mach won a gold medal in the men’s 55kg category on November 9 at the ongoing 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress (WBPF), now underway in the Republic of Korea. The medal marks his sixth world championship in this category.

The tournament from November 6-12 sees the participation of athletes from 45 countries and territories, with Vietnam sending 22.

The 47-year-old Mach impressed the judges not only with his muscular physique but also with his soulful performance accompanied by captivating music.

Apart from this gold medal, the Vietnamese team also brought home gold medals in other categories. Tran Bao Quoc Vuong triumphed in the men's 65kg category, Ho Huy Binh excelled in the men's 70kg division, and Dinh Kim Loan and Nguyen Thị Kim Dung secured gold medals in the women's 55kg category and women's fitness category, respectively.

Besides, it also earned five silver and three bronze medals in various bodybuilding and fitness events.

Mach is widely regarded as Vietnam’s most decorated bodybuilder in the continental and global arenas. In addition to his numerous world titles, he has clinched the Asian championships seven times and been a consistent gold medalist at the SEA Games. At the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam in 2022, he emerged victorious in the highly competitive 55kg division./.