A pictorial book titled “50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969-2019)” has been introduced to the public.

The book was compiled and published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House, the Institute of President Ho Chi Minh and Party Leaders, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum on the occasion of 50 years of implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s testament.

It comprises three main parts featuring the late President’s testament, Vietnam’s major revolutionary achievements after 50 years of implementing his testament, and Party building and rectification along with the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle” campaign.-VNA