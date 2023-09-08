Society Moscow event honours Vietnamese language The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in the country and the Moscow State Linguistics University, on September 7 held a Vietnamese language festival to honour and promote the learning of this language in Russia.

Society Timely medical aid given to foreign seamen injured at sea The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre of Zone 3 on September 8 announced that its rescuers have delivered medical aid to and carried two foreign seamen who got work accident at sea to Vung Tau city.

Society Vietnam-RoK Festival kicks off in Da Nang The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Festival was kicked off in the central beach city of Da Nang on September 7.

Society Binh Duong on right track in developing smart city: IFC Binh Duong is on the right track towards its goal of smart and sustainable development when focusing on innovation, shifting to modern industries with high added value, and investing in infrastructure, social housing and education, said a supervision delegation from the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).