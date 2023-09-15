At the launch of the book "Fidel Castro, Our Blood for Vietnam”, Prensa Latina President Luis Enrique González said the book is a collaboration between Prensa Latina and the Vietnam News Agency.

The 76-page book gathers dozens of images that mark a milestone in the relations and fraternity between Cuba and Vietnam.

Fidel’s presence in Vietnam was a gesture of personal courage and a call for the international community to learn about the cause of the heroic Vietnamese people, and an expression of its solidarity with that struggle, he added.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung said the book contributes to helping young Cuban and Vietnamese people to have a better understanding of countless efforts by their older generations to build and nurture the two countries’ relations which have been passed down generations to them./.

VNA