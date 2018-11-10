Ceremony to launch book on Hanoi’s intangible cultural heritage in Contemporary Life (Source: VNA)

– A book on Hanoi’s intangible cultural heritage in Contemporary Life was launched on November 9 at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University).The book features 24 heritages requiring priority preservation with more than 100 illustrations and 22 writings focusing on folklore linguistics, theatrical performances, customs and beliefs.The book is available in both English and Vietnamese. It will be made available in libraries, research institutes and schools.Le Thi Minh Ly, Director of the Centre for Research and Promotion of Cultural Value, said the book aims to bring heritages closer to local and global communities, while connecting the protection of local intangible cultural heritages with regional and international preservation efforts.This is also one of strategies to protect and promote intangible cultural heritage values of Hanoi, she added. - VNA