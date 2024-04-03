Culture - Sports Vietnam books sixth spot at Paris 2024 Olympics Vietnamese weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh clinched a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a dominant performance at the ongoing 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese female referee to officiate at Maurice Revello tournament FIFA has appointed Vietnamese female referee Le Thi Ly to officiate at the Maurice Revellor Tournament held in the framework of the 50th international Espoirs festival in France.

Culture - Sports Large posters exhibited to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory Seventy large posters by amateur and professional artists across the country are put on display in the northwestern province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien Phu city, as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.