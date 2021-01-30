Books, newspapers on showcase to mark Party Congress
Over 2,000 books and newspapers are on display in an exhibition at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi to mark the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.
The event is hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication in collaboration with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Infomation and Education. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates enjoy the publications in the exhibition.(Photo: VNA)
Delegates visit the exhibition of books, newspapers and magazines. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates read the publications in the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition aims to mark the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
