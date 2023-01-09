Border guards in Dien Bien
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien work hard to ensure a peaceful life for local people, especially in the lead up to the Lunar New Year 2023, or Tet.
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station conduct the first patrol of the year. (Photo: VNA)
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station conduct regular patrols to ensure a peaceful life for the people. (Photo: VNA)
Border guards at the Pa Thom border station in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station perform a solemn ceremony at the “Kilometre Zero” landmark in the westernmost part of Vietnam - the crossroads of the Vietnam - Laos - China border. (Photo: VNA)
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station (Photo: VNA)