Border guards work to prevent illegal migration amid COVID-19

Dien Bien’s border guard force has strengthened patrol and control works to prevent illegal migration amid COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Vietnamese and Lao nationals must declare health condition, wear face mask and have their body temperature checked before entering or leaving Vietnam at Tay Trang International Border (Photo: VNA)

  • Drivers’ body temperature are checked before entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • A border guard group of A Pa Chai border station conducts regular patrol on trails and paths (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers of Dien Bien province’s border guard conduct patrol and checking works on all trails, paths around the clock (Photo: VNA)

  • All transportation means are checked before entering Vietnam at Tay Trang International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers of Muon Pon Border guard post patrol on a trail (Photo: VNA)

