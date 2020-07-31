Border guards work to prevent illegal migration amid COVID-19
Vietnamese and Lao nationals must declare health condition, wear face mask and have their body temperature checked before entering or leaving Vietnam at Tay Trang International Border (Photo: VNA)
Drivers’ body temperature are checked before entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
A border guard group of A Pa Chai border station conducts regular patrol on trails and paths (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of Dien Bien province’s border guard conduct patrol and checking works on all trails, paths around the clock (Photo: VNA)
All transportation means are checked before entering Vietnam at Tay Trang International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of Muon Pon Border guard post patrol on a trail (Photo: VNA)