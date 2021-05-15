As a border district with nearly 90 percent of its population being from ethnic minority groups, Song Ma district has fully prepared for National Election Day.



Given COVID-19, it has also carried out a number of measures to ensure safety on Vietnam’s big day.



Some 12,000 residents of Song Ma district work far away from home. The district has directed communes and towns to provide these voters with information on the list of candidates, to ensure they can exercise their rights and obligations./.

VNA