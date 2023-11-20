Business Hanoi to host Vietnam export promotion forum 2023 The Vietnam Export Promotion Forum 2023 with the theme of “green export promotion” will be held in Hanoi on November 24, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced.

Videos OCOP products promoting local cultural identity By implementing the “One commune, One product” (OCOP) initiative, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has successfully designated specific areas for unique products and fostered the growth of rural industries.

Business Forum connects enterprises in five Southeast Asian countries The Thailand-Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia-Myanmar Business Forum 2023 took place from November 17-19 in Thailand’s Udon Thani province, promoting connection among enterprises in the five countries.

Business Hung Yen calls for US investment in diverse areas The northern province of Hung Yen has held an investment promotion conference in San Francisco city to call for local firms’ investment to areas of green growth, high technology, emission reduction, and farm produce sale.