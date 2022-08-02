Society Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 inaugurates obstetrics clinic Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 of Vietnam, which perform duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu, has inaugurated an obstetrics clinic, according to the Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations.

NA Chairman meets members of economic, culture, tourism club National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with members of the Economic, Culture and Tourism Club under the Institute for Cultural Economy (the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations) in Hanoi on August 2, during which he highlighted losses and opportunities brought by COVID-19 to the tourism industry.

Gifts presented to students of Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Cambodia Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, wife of the Vietnamese Foreign Minister, and spouses of the Vietnamese Ambassador and diplomats to Cambodia on August 2, visited and presented gifts to students of the Khmer-Vietnam friendship primary school in Prey Veng province.