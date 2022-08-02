Brave firefighters promoted posthumously
Three firefighters who died while on their duty in Hanoi's Cau Giay district on August 1 afternoon were posthumously promoted to higher rankings under a decision signed by Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, on August 2.
Three firefighters who died while on their duty in Hanoi's Cau Giay district on August 1 afternoon were posthumously promoted to higher rankings. (Photo: cand.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Three firefighters who died while on their duty in Hanoi's Cau Giay district on August 1 afternoon were posthumously promoted to higher rankings under a decision signed by Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, on August 2.
The decision was made in recognition of their bravery while fighting the inferno and rescuing the victims at a six-storey building which was under repair.
Firefighters on their duty (Photo: VNA)Also on August 2, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his deepest condolences to the People's Police and the bereaved families./.