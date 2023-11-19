Brazil keen on promoting partnership with Vietnam in various areas
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi has presented a copy of his credentials to Brazilian First Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha who pledged that her country will continue to foster cooperation with Vietnam in many fields.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (L) presents a copy of his credentials to Brazilian First Foreign Minister Maria Laura da Rocha (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) -
The Brazilian official said that her ministry will implement policies and orientations worked out by leaders of the two sides, and prepare for activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the Brazil-Vietnam diplomatic relations in 2024.
She expressed her belief that Nghi will fulfill all of his tasks, making positive contributions to the bilateral relations.
For his part, Ambassador Nghi, who also covers Peru, Bolivia, Guyana, and Suriname, vowed that he will work hard to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Brazil, lifting the ties to a new height in the future.
Both sides agreed to promote the implementation of bilateral cooperation plans in the future, including those in delegation exchanges, especially at high level.
They concurred to work together to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in many fields such as politics, diplomacy to trade, investment, labour, education, culture, health care, science-technology, tourism, locality-to-locality cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.
Nghi said that in 2024, Vietnam hopes to welcome Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
The diplomat showed his belief that Brazil will successfully host the G20 Summit in 2024./.