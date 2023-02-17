Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases preservation of Van Mieu Temple of Literature An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.

Society France helps Vietnam preserve Complex of Hue Monuments The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) on February 16 signed a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host 8th Vietnam – Japan Festival The 8th Vietnam – Japan Festival – the biggest of this kind will take place in Ho Chi Minh on February 23 – 26 as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, heard a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese art, culture spotlighted in Morocco Art performance programmes titled “Mélodie du Vietnam” (Vietnam melody) held recently in Rabat and Casablanca cities of Morocco, which spotlighted Vietnamese music, culture, and people, left a great impression in the hearts of local audiences, contributing to further tightening the friendship between the two countries.