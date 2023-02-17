Brazilian girl wins Vietnamese-founded beauty contest - Miss Charm 2023
Luma Russo from Brazil was crowned Miss Charm 2023 at the final held at Hoa Binh Theatre in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16 night.
Luma Russo from Brazil has become Miss Charm 2023. (Photo: VNA)
Russo is 1.68m tall with measurements of 89-61-92cm. She surpassed 37 other contestants to win the contest, and will spend one year to spread meaningful messages in education and tourism.
Annabelle Mae McDonnell from the Philippines and Olivia Tan from Indonesia became the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Vietnamese representative, Thanh Thanh Huyen, ended up in Top 20.
Top 10 of Miss Charm 2023 (Photo: VNA)Miss Charm is the first Vietnamese-founded beauty contest, which was announced in 2019 with the aim of promoting culture, tourism and educational activities.
Miss Charm 2023 judges included Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna, Miss International 2012 Ikumi Yoshimatsu, Vietnamese-born beauty Mimi Morris, and model Lan Khue./.