Breakthoughs in public administrative reform
Vietnam made numerous breakthoughs in public administrative reform during the period from the beginning of the 14th government tenure to November 2020.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicMajor contents of 14th National Assembly's 11th session
The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.
See more
Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicNguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicTran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicVuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly
Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.
InfographicQualifications of National Assembly deputies
A National Assembly deputy must meet the criteria stipulated in Article 22 of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly.