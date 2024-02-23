Business Online payment – race of new technologies The Government’s policy of promoting cashless payment has triggered the spread of online payments in Vietnam as well as the race of new technologies, contributing to boosting the digital economy.

Business HCM City aims to support nearly 2,000 startup projects in five years The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.

Business Infographic Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.