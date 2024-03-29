Business Hanoi economy expands 5.5% in Q1 Hanoi’s economy continues its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to its activeness and flexibility in implementing socio-economic development measures, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Tuna exports predicted to rebound as billion-USD earner Vietnam’s tuna exports showed a gradual recovery in the last quarter of 2023 and have strongly grown again in the first months of this year, promising a surge throughout 2024 and a return as a commodity with billion-USD export value, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam explores roadmap for sustainable energy transition The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam on March 28 convened a technical meeting focusing on a roadmap for transition from coal-fired power generation to sustainable alternatives.

Business Electricity prices to be adjusted every three months The average retail electricity prices are to be adjusted no more than every three months starting from May 15.