Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Museum has coordinated with the Institute of Archaeology and the People’s Committee of Dan Phuong district in excavating a brick structure in Hong Ha commune, which is believed to be an ancient tomb.



The excavation site is included in the road project area in Hong Ha, with objects unearthed to be preserved by the museum.



On May 12, an ancient brick tomb was also discovered in Hong Ha during the road construction, and archaeologists hold that it daté back between the first and the fourth centuries.



Over the past years, some brick tombs have been found in the Ciputra urban area, Duc Tu commune (Dong Anh district), Pham Van Dong street (Bac Tu Liem district), and other areas in Hanoi./.

