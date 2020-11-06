Bridges crossing the Han river
When visiting Da Nang, you will not only enjoy the blue sea, white sand and sunshine of a dynamic coastal city but also can see the famous bridges connecting the two banks of the Han river.
The bridges crossing the Han river are bright at night (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Han river flowing through the heart of Da Nang has the most bridges in Vietnam. There are at least 9 bridges in the central district of the city such as Thuan Phuoc, Han river, Nguyen Van Troi and Dragon which attract many tourists for their unique architectural features. (Photo: VNp/VNA)
Dragon bridge is a symbol of the upward development of Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Thuan Phuoc, which crosses the Han river at the seaport, is the longest cable-stayed suspension bridge in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Love bridge has a unique architectural style. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Han River is the only swing bridge in Vietnam (Photo: VNP/VNA)