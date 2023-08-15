Business Vietnam’s short-term economic outlook positive: PwC Vietnam’s economic growth is projected to be still positive in the short term, according to the London-based audit service supplier PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Business Tax authorities to make e-invoicing a common practice Vietnam’s tax authorities are working to make e-invoicing a common practice among business establishments nationwide as e-invoices generated from cash registers (ECR) make tax collection more efficient and manageable.

Business Policy rate cuts boosting stock prices: VinaCapital The stock market recovery, which has been driven by lower interest rates in 2023, is likely to be sustained by higher earnings and attractive valuations in 2023, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital.