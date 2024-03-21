Business FDI flows in Vietnam forecast to boom this year Vietnam will experience a breakthrough in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction to the fields of technology, renewable energy, health, banking and real estate, according to workd media.

Business OV praises revised Land Law’s openness, inclusivity An overseas Vietnamese (OV) has lauded the revised Land Law, which was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly in January, highlighting its focus on attracting foreign capital and fostering connections between OVs and their homeland.

Business Banks aspire to join billion-dollar profit club With profits exceeding 20 trillion VND (833 billion USD) in 2023, many banks are eyeing to join the billion-dollar profit club this year.

Business Vietnamese, Dutch firms sign aquaculture cooperation deal Vietnam’s Quan Minh Co. Ltd and the Netherlands’ De Heus Co. Ltd signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 20, marking a significant step forward in Vietnam's aquaculture industry.